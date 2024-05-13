The report presents the rationale for increasing the financial literacy levels of individuals in Germany and for the adoption of a National Strategy for Financial Literacy. It describes financial literacy levels, the actors directly involved in promoting financial literacy and the ongoing financial literacy initiatives at the federal, state and local levels. It provides policy recommendations for the design of the National Strategy.
Financial literacy in Germany
Supporting financial resilience and well-being
Policy paper
OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers
Abstract
