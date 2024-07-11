This policy paper aims to strengthen the capacities of law enforcement authorities in Asia and the Pacific to combat corruption and fraud during emergencies. It builds on lessons learnt from recent emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, to improve the preparedness of law enforcement authorities for future health, environmental or economic crises. The paper takes stock of the challenges law enforcement practitioners face in detecting, investigating and prosecuting corruption and fraud during emergencies, and highlights good practices and provides practical guidance for law enforcement.
Forthcoming
Corruption and fraud in crises
Strengthening law enforcement responses in Asia and the Pacific
Working paper
OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers
Will be released on:
Abstract
