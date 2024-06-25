Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 4 Report Two-Year Written Follow-Up Report: Greece

This Phase 4 Two-Year Written Follow-up report on Greece by the OECD Working Group on Bribery evaluates the implementation of the recommendations in the Phase 4 Evaluation report on Greece’s implementation of the Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2021 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions. It was adopted by the OECD Working Group on Bribery on 12 June 2024.