Fighting foreign bribery

Reducing bribery in foreign business transactions helps redirect funds to the policy issues that need them most and build more resilient and inclusive economies in support of the Sustainable Development Goals. It contributes to levelling the playing field for business by enhancing rule-based competition, builds trust in public and private sector institutions, and encourages responsible corporate behaviour.

The OECD Anti-Bribery Convention was established in 1999 by OECD and partner countries to promote a fair and level playing field for companies around the world. As a legally binding international agreement, the Anti-Bribery Convention requires that its Parties establish the bribery of foreign public officials as a criminal offence under their laws and detect, investigate, prosecute and sanction this offence. It is the only agreement with a focus is on the ‘supply side’, meaning individuals and companies offering, promising or giving the bribe. All 38 OECD countries and 8 non-OECD countries - Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Peru, Romania, Russia and South Africa - have adopted this Convention. These 46 countries are responsible for over two-thirds of world exports and almost 90% of total foreign direct investment outflows.