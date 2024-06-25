Skip to main content
Fighting foreign bribery

Bribery undermines economic development, distorts markets and raises the cost of doing business. Not only does it divert public resources from the delivery of essential public services, it also impacts consumers through inferior products and services, disrupts market functions and hampers economic progress. The fight against foreign bribery requires the concerted efforts of a unified front. The OECD fights bribery in international business transactions to strengthen development, reduce poverty and bolster confidence in markets and governments. 

