The mandate of the Working Group on Bribery is to implement is to support and promote the implementation of the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention and related instruments.
Working Group on Bribery
Established in 1994, the OECD Working Group on Bribery in International Business Transactions is responsible for monitoring the implementation and enforcement of the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention, the 2021 Recommendation on Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Bribery in International Business Transactions and related instruments. A peer-review monitoring system is conducted in successive phases which has been described by Transparency International as the ‘gold standard’ of monitoring.
Activities of the Working Group on Bribery
The Working Group publishes monitoring reports on the progress of each country (‘Parties’ to the Convention) in implementing and enforcing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention. These reports reflect the findings of an on-site visit to the country under evaluation and views from stakeholders such as civil society, the private sector and academia. Each report contains tailored recommendations to ensure and strengthen a country’s compliance with the Convention and identifies follow-up issues, both of which require ongoing monitoring.
Each monitoring process commences with a Phase 1 evaluation and continues through successive phases over a number of years. The most recent evaluation is Phase 4. If a party fails to adequately implement their obligations under the Convention, the Working Group can consider several measures such as the issue of a press release and/or sending technical or high-level missions to the party under evaluation.
Information on enforcement cases and trends is collected from Parties to the Convention to help identify cross-cutting issues and support thematic programmes. The information collected includes the number of foreign bribery cases that have resulted in a final disposition (e.g. criminal conviction or acquittal). The most recent information collection period was 2021.
The Working Group supports global engagement on anti-bribery. The focus is on identifying countries for potential accession to the Convention and establishing mutually beneficial working relationships with non-member countries and their law enforcement authorities to promote robust enforcement of foreign bribery offences and improving the integrity of business operations in international markets.
How it works
The Working Group comprises representatives from the 46 Parties to the Anti-Bribery Convention. This includes all 38 OECD countries, as well as Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Peru, Romania, Russian Federation* and South Africa. OECD membership requires accession to the Anti-Bribery Convention. However, countries that wish to adopt the Convention are not required to become OECD members.
Non-member countries with an intention to accede to the Convention can be accepted into the Working Group with ‘Participant status’. This status allows countries to observe Working Group agenda items and develop their understanding of the Convention standards and monitoring requirements ahead of the formal accession process.
Non-member countries that are looking to strengthen their understanding of the Convention also have the opportunity to be granted ‘Invitee status’ and attend the Working Group’s Global Dialogue and Global Law Enforcement Network against Transnational Bribery.
The position of Chair of the Working Group is an external appointment with a four-year tenure. The position has previously been held by Mark Pieth, Drago Kos, Danielle Goudriaan and Chris Basiurski (Acting).
__________
* The Working Group on Bribery suspended membership of the Russian Federation on 24 February 2022.
Monitoring reports of the Working Group are adopted on a ‘consensus minus one’ basis. This means a country under evaluation cannot veto the findings and recommendations of the final report. Other decisions of the Working Group, including whether to accept new countries wishing to commence the accession process or formally accede to the Convention, are taken on a consensus basis.
The Working Group meets four times per year at OECD Headquarters in Paris to discuss and adopt monitoring reports, hear updates from countries on their implementation and enforcement efforts and progress thematic and outreach programmes. The Working Group’s network of Law Enforcement Officials meets twice per year in the margins of Working Group meetings to share and develop good practices and examine issues related to the investigation and prosecution of foreign bribery.
The Working Group has regular engagement with non-member countries, other OECD bodies, international organisations, businesses, civil society and academia in the course of its country monitoring, thematic programmes and global outreach. The Working Group sponsors several events at the OECD including the Global Dialogue, Global Dialogue and Global Law Enforcement Network against Transnational Bribery and Global Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum panels. Each year, a joint session is held with the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group.
