Working Group on Bribery

Established in 1994, the OECD Working Group on Bribery in International Business Transactions is responsible for monitoring the implementation and enforcement of the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention, the 2021 Recommendation on Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Bribery in International Business Transactions and related instruments. A peer-review monitoring system is conducted in successive phases which has been described by Transparency International as the ‘gold standard’ of monitoring.

