The Working Group comprises representatives from the 46 Parties to the Anti-Bribery Convention. This includes all 38 OECD countries, as well as Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Peru, Romania, Russian Federation* and South Africa. OECD membership requires accession to the Anti-Bribery Convention. However, countries that wish to adopt the Convention are not required to become OECD members.

Non-member countries with an intention to accede to the Convention can be accepted into the Working Group with ‘Participant status’. This status allows countries to observe Working Group agenda items and develop their understanding of the Convention standards and monitoring requirements ahead of the formal accession process.

Non-member countries that are looking to strengthen their understanding of the Convention also have the opportunity to be granted ‘Invitee status’ and attend the Working Group’s Global Dialogue and Global Law Enforcement Network against Transnational Bribery.

The position of Chair of the Working Group is an external appointment with a four-year tenure. The position has previously been held by Mark Pieth, Drago Kos, Danielle Goudriaan and Chris Basiurski (Acting).

* The Working Group on Bribery suspended membership of the Russian Federation on 24 February 2022.