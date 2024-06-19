The OECD Working Group on Bribery announces new Chair

19/06/2024 - The OECD Working Group on Bribery, made up of representatives from the 46 Parties to the Anti-Bribery Convention, is delighted to announce that it has selected Kathleen Roussel from Canada to serve as its new Chair.



Ms. Roussel will lead the Working Group in its mandate to combat foreign bribery in international business transactions, including through monitoring the implementation and enforcement of the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention, the 2021 Anti-Bribery Recommendation, and other related instruments. The Working Group also promotes good practices in anti-bribery government measures and promotes international co-operation to combat foreign bribery.



Kathleen Roussel has been Director of Public Prosecutions and Deputy Attorney General of Canada since June 2017, a post she will leave this month. In this role, Ms. Roussel oversees the overall management of the Public Prosecution Service of Canada. Ms. Roussel also served as a member of the Chandler Sessions on Integrity and Corruption at Oxford University and is Vice-President of the International Association of Prosecutors.



Ms. Roussel will take over the role from Mr. Chris Basiurski, who has been the acting Chair of the Working Group on Bribery since 1 January 2024, following the Working Group’s October 2024 plenary meeting. The Working Group extends its sincere thanks to Mr. Basiurski for performing this role.



For more information on OECD’s work to fight corruption and foreign bribery, please visit https://www.oecd.org/corruption/anti-bribery/.

