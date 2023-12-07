Tax and crime

While often viewed as distinct crimes, tax crime and other financial crimes are closely linked. Consequently, tax authorities must work in tandem with other law enforcement authorities, such as the police, prosecutors, anti-corruption authorities, financial intelligence authorities, and anti-money laundering authorities, and other specialised economic crimes authorities to effectively prevent, detect, enforce, and recover the proceeds of these crimes.

The 2022 Recommendation of the OECD Council on the Ten Global Principles for Fighting Tax Crime, originally published as a guidance document, is the first international standard focused specifically on fighting tax crime. It sets out ten essential principles covering the legal, institutional, and operational frameworks necessary for the efficient and effective prevention and enforcement of tax crimes, while respecting the rights of accused taxpayers.