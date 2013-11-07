Capacity building and co-operation in tax and crime

The OECD/UNDP TIWB-CI is a bilateral technical assistance programme tailored to the specific investigative needs of individual jurisdictions. TIWB-CI is focused on strengthening developing jurisdictions’ capacity to combat tax crime by addressing systemic challenges and enhancing investigative capacity, including through real-time resolution of complex cases.

The TIWB-CI Maldives, supported by the Australian Taxation Office, demonstrates the success of this approach. Since 2022, ATO has provided MIRA with real-time assistance on ongoing cases resulting in 5 investigations involving USD 15.3 million being finalised and referred for prosecution and another case being resolved through an amended assessment raising USD 5 million. In addition, ATO has provided a range of systemic capacity building including on the creation of an intelligence unit; development of cross-agency MOUs and a criminal investigation manual; and bespoke training.