Capacity building and co-operation in tax and crime

The OECD offers a range of support to jurisdictions in building their organisational and operational capacity to tackle tax crime and related financial crime. Support extends from guidance on the development of tax crime policies, strategies, and risk assessments, through to practical training on investigative techniques and real-time assistance on the resolution of complex cases. Activities include:
A wide range of virtual and on-site training courses for tax and law enforcement authorities through the OECD International Academy for Tax and Financial Crime Investigation;
Bespoke, hands-on, technical assistance on investigations through the joint OECD/UNDP Tax Inspectors Without Borders Programme for Criminal Investigation;
The collaborative work of the OECD Task Force on Tax Crimes and Other Crimes (TFTC) on practical toolkits, guidance, and e-learning modules;
The facilitation of cross-border networks to enhance practical co-operation among tax and law enforcement authorities.