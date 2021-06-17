Standard setting for tax and crime

The Ten Global Principles (TPGs) is the first comprehensive guide to fighting tax crimes. It sets out ten essential legal, institutional, and operational measures necessary for developing an efficient and effective system for identifying, investigating and prosecuting tax crimes, while respecting the rights of accused taxpayers. The second edition of the TGPs, published in 2021, addresses new challenges, such as tackling professionals who enable tax and white-collar crimes, and fostering international co-operation in the recovery of assets. Drawing on the experiences of jurisdictions in all continents, the report also highlights successful cases relating to the misuse of virtual assets, complex investigations involving joint task forces, and the use of new technology tools to fight tax crimes and other financial crimes.

Alongside the policy document are 51 country chapters, detailing jurisdictions’ domestic tax crime enforcement frameworks as well as the progress made in implementing the Ten Global Principles.