Standard setting for tax and crime

Many tax crimes and related crimes take place across borders and have significant and highly damaging impacts on the global economy. Setting international standards for how best to address these crimes both domestically and internationally is therefore critical for enhancing jurisdictions’ ability to combat these illegal activities. The OECD’s Task Force on Tax Crimes and other Crimes (TFTC) is the world’s only international standard-setting body specifically focused on combatting tax crime and enhancing the link between tax authorities and other law enforcement authorities.

two people ready to sign a contract with the scales of justice and the judge's gavel beside them

