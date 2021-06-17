Criminals have long operated across borders when carrying out tax crime and related crimes and are increasingly using new technology tools both to carry out their crimes and to move the proceeds of crime between jurisdictions. These new tools can allow criminals to rapidly scale up their activity, exploiting any weaknesses they find in the international architecture, and making it more difficult to track and investigate their activity. This calls for increasing the cooperation between jurisdictions, finding ways to work together more effectively and swiftly.
Standard setting for tax and crime
Many tax crimes and related crimes take place across borders and have significant and highly damaging impacts on the global economy. Setting international standards for how best to address these crimes both domestically and internationally is therefore critical for enhancing jurisdictions’ ability to combat these illegal activities. The OECD’s Task Force on Tax Crimes and other Crimes (TFTC) is the world’s only international standard-setting body specifically focused on combatting tax crime and enhancing the link between tax authorities and other law enforcement authorities.