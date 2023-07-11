Job quality

Minimum wages can help mitigate losses in purchasing power and ensure a fair distribution of the cost of inflation between firms and workers. Governments should therefore ensure that statutory minimum wages continue to adjust regularly to keep up with inflation.



In recent years, inflation has reached levels not seen in the last four decades, hitting disproportionally the poorest households. Despite this, minimum wages are struggling to keep up. Currently, 30 out of 38 OECD countries have a statutory minimum wage in place. In the 8 OECD countries without a statutory minimum (Austria, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Italy, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland), sector or occupation-level collective agreements include de-facto wage floors for large parts of the workforce.