Job quality

With such a large amount of time spent at work, job quality plays a vital role in our overall quality of life. Fair wages, benefits, and good working conditions enhance worker well-being, while also improving productivity and innovation. Quality jobs also reduce inequality, foster social cohesion, and prioritise health and safety, which benefit both individuals and communities. Countries must therefore prioritise job quality as well as increasing overall employment.  

