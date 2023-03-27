Skip to main content
The impact of AI on the workplace: Main findings from the OECD AI surveys of employers and workers

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ea0a0fe1-en
Authors
Marguerita Lane, Morgan Williams, Stijn Broecke
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Lane, M., M. Williams and S. Broecke (2023), “The impact of AI on the workplace: Main findings from the OECD AI surveys of employers and workers”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 288, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ea0a0fe1-en.
