Middle East and North Africa

The MENA region covers a diverse array of economic, political, and social conditions. It benefits from a young and increasingly educated population, access to large markets, and comparative advantages in sectors such as manufacturing, renewable energy, and tourism.

MENA economies have demonstrated marked resilience in the face of economic disruptions and challenges presented by the COVID-19 crisis and the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine.

However, their economic growth may be jeopardised by persistent inflation, rising food prices, and tightening financial conditions, all of which are likely to have an outsized effect on low-income and vulnerable households.

The challenging business environment in the region contributes to economic uncertainty, which is also driven by the effects of climate change and the ongoing conflicts in the region.