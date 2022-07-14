Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Navigating beyond COVID-19

Recovery in the MENA Region
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/48300c64-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
العربية

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), Navigating beyond COVID-19: Recovery in the MENA Region, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/48300c64-en.
Go to top