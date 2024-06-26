Creating more and better jobs requires effective policies and concerted local action. The OECD Local Employment and Economic Development (LEED) Programme helps build vibrant communities by supporting these efforts.
For over 40 years, LEED has supported OECD governments at all levels with new ways to create jobs, promote social inclusion and drive economic growth. LEED connects policy makers and practitioners worldwide to find, evaluate and share successful local development strategies.
In response to recent crises, LEED focuses on innovative solutions to build resilient local labor markets and ensure a fair transition to green and digital economies.