Local Employment and Economic Development Programme (LEED)

The social economy and social innovation are powerful tools for creating more inclusive, creative and sustainable societies and economies.

The social economy and social innovation help with things like reducing poverty, improving healthcare and education, providing housing, developing communities, conserving the environment, and making sure everyone has fair access to resources. Both work to solve social and environmental problems and make sure everyone benefits from changes in society. They make sure marginalized groups aren't forgotten and that everyone gets a fair share of the benefits.

The social economy and social innovation actively address socio-economic and environmental challenges and contribute to a just twin transition by aiming for marginalised groups to not be left behind and that the benefits of these transitions are shared equitably. This includes challenges related to poverty alleviation, healthcare, education, housing, and community development, as well as environmental conservation and promoting fair access to resources.

In recognition of its importance, the OECD Recommendation on the Social and Solidarity Economy and Social Innovation was issued in 2022 to further help countries, regions and cities make the most its potential.