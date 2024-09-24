OECD Local Development Forum 2024: Building bridges, shaping tomorrow

What's in store for 2024?

The 2024 edition of the OECD Local Development Forum is heading to the Greater Copenhagen Region under the theme "Building bridges, shaping tomorrow". This annual gathering is your chance to join local development practitioners, policy makers, and stakeholders to exchange insights, strategies, and innovative solutions for shaping resilient and inclusive communities of the future.

Participants will get the chance to discuss trending topics such as collaborating across borders, expanding local innovation and addressing local skills shortages. They will explore strategies for transforming places and leveraging local assets to drive sustainable development. Through plenary sessions, workshops and site visits in not one but two different countries, they will discover how communities are fostering inclusive innovation ecosystems and empowering people, places and firms to thrive.

Join us in Greater Copenhagen as we build bridges and shape tomorrow together!