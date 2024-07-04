The OECD Local Development Forum is a community of thousands of individuals worldwide, united by their shared commitment to making their communities more resilient, inclusive and sustainable.

The Forum brings together representatives of regional and national governments, employment and training agencies, economic and community development agencies, chambers of commerce, social innovators, businesses and NGOs.

The Forum is part of the OECD Local Employment and Economic Programme (LEED) within the OECD’s Centre for Entrepreneurship, SMEs, Regions and Cities.