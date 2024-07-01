Reconnecting society through culture: Uniting people, places and communities in a polarised world

International migration is at an all-time high in many OECD countries, and it is estimated that more than 20 million people a year are already internally displaced by climate-related events (OECD, International Migration 2023). Even without moving countries, people across the world are more exposed than ever before to different cultures through digital technologies. In this globalised world, characterised by vast movements of people, developing a capacity and the skills to listen, learn, and communicate with other cultures is key to the success of a cohesive society. Culture can help to transcend our differences, bring us closer and make us appreciate the contribution outsiders make to places they call home. This session will focus on intercultural dialogue and how cultural and creative activities can bring people together.
Morning
Discussion with Dani De Torres and participants' case studies
Afternoon
Local study visit to HarpoLab, an experimental lab for film culture and practice, and a space for training and education.
The visit includes discussions with representatives from the Trentino Film Commission, which supports film, television, and documentary productions that enhance Trentino's cultural, environmental, and historical heritage, and the Trento Film Festival, the oldest international festival dedicated to mountains, adventure, and exploration, now a dynamic forum addressing environmental, cultural, and current issues.