  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Reconnecting society through culture: Uniting people, places and communities in a polarised world

7TH SUMMER ACADEMY ON CULTURAL AND CREATIVE INDUSTRIES AND LOCAL DEVELOPMENT

The Summer Academy provides capacity building for policy makers and representatives of cultural and creative sectors (CCS). At the end of the course, participants acquire a deeper understanding of the sector's needs and dynamics.

Workshop
Date
1-4 July 2024
Location
Trento, Italy
Discover the detailed agenda
