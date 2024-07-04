Summer Academy on Cultural and Creative Industries and Local Development

The Summer Academy for Cultural and Creative Industries and Local Development (SACCI) at the OECD Trento Centre for Local Development equips policymakers and practitioners with the tools to design forward-thinking policies that respond to the needs of these industries.

Each year, the Summer Academy tackles a different theme, and invites policymakers and practitioners from around the world to share their experiences and learn from international experts in the field.

The Summer Academy is an integral part of the OECD programme on cultural and creative sectors.