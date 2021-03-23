The OECD is the forum for maintaining, developing and monitoring the financial disciplines for export credits and trade-related tied aid, which are set out in the Arrangement on Officially Supported Export Credits (the “Arrangement”).

These disciplines stipulate the most generous financial terms and conditions that Members may offer when providing officially supported export credits to minimise financial subsidies in compliance with World Trade Organisation obligations. Several rules in the Arrangement are sector-specific and are detailed in the sectoral annexes of the Arrangement. In addition, the Arrangement seeks to limit the use of concessional financing for projects that might be supported through commercial financing via specific rules on aid.

Discussions relating to the Arrangement take place under the auspices of the Participants to the Arrangement on Officially Supported Export Credits (the “Participants”). The Participants is not a formal OECD body; however, it operates within the context of the OECD and according to its rules and procedures. The Participants are composed of Australia, Canada, the European Union, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

More detailed information: