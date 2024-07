The Sector Understanding on Export Credits for Civil Aircraft dates from 1986, when it was first incorporated as an Annex in the Arrangement. It is updated on a regular basis.

The prevailing ASU can be found in Annex II of the current Arrangement.

Latest updates

Compared to the previous version of the ASU (January 2022), modifications were made to Articles 1 and 8 of Appendix III (Minimum Interest Rates) to replace the generic language due to the discontinuation of LIBOR with specific text.