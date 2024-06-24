Arrangement and sector understandings

The Arrangement is a "gentlemen's agreement" amongst its Participants. It places limitations on the financing terms and conditions to be applied when providing officially supported export credits and tied aid.



The Arrangement applies to all officially supported export credits with a repayment term of two years or more. It does not, however, apply to military equipment nor to agricultural commodities. Export credits provided in accordance with the Arrangement benefit from a safe haven clause in the WTO’s Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures.

Some of the rules laid out in the Arrangement are sector-specific and are detailed in the sectoral annexes of the Arrangement (called “Sector Understandings”).

The Arrangement prohibits the provision of officially supported export credits and tied aid for unabated coal power plants.