Sustainable lending practices

The Recommendation on Sustainable Lending Practices and Export Credits is designed to ensure that export credits do not contribute to the run-up of unsustainable external debt by lower-income countries. Although its scope is limited to export credits, its operational nature provides a blueprint that could be applied to all types of official cross-border financing.

