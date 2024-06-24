The 2024 Recommendation on Sustainable Lending Practices and Officially Supported Exports Credits (Sustainable Lending Recommendation) is the latest in a long line of export credit standards on sustainable lending practices.

The principles and guidelines applied by the Adherents to this Recommendation ensure that their export finance lending practices for public sector debtors in low-income countries are fully consistent with the joint Debt Sustainability Analysis of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. As such, the Recommendation is designed to ensure that official export credits will never contribute to the run-up of unsustainable debt by lower income countries.