Financing terms and conditions

The Arrangement requires that Participants charge credit risk premiums that are commensurate with the risk of non-repayment. To this end, the Arrangement stipulates the Minimum Premium Rates (MPRs) that must be charged when providing an officially supported export credit. MPRs depend on the level of risk, which includes the country risk, time at risk and the political and commercial risk covered. Premium should be charged in addition to the minimum interest rates (CIRRs).

Specific rules apply for credit risk premium to be charged in High-Income OECD countries, High-Income Euro-area countries and Category 0 countries where private market financing is generally available: these are referred to as “market benchmark countries”.



These rules also apply to the regional or multilateral institutions that Participants have agreed are generally exempt from monetary control and transfer regulations of the country in which they are located (see list).



To convert the premium rates from a spread into an upfront, specific discount rates (premium discount rates or PDRs) must be used.

