Bribery and export credits

The 2019 Recommendation commits Adherents to taking concrete, co-ordinated measures to help deter bribery in export transactions and to ensure that official export credit providers do not support transactions tainted by corruption. Adherents are expected to screen all transactions for potential bribery, undertake additional due diligence when necessary, and to report all suspicions of bribery to appropriate law enforcement authorities. The Recommendation also contains specific measures that should be undertaken when bribery is uncovered in transactions, including the withholding of future official export credit support.



One of the principal enhancements in the 2019 Recommendation is that the forms of bribery to which it applies have been extended beyond bribery of foreign public officials to include, in certain provisions, bribery of domestic public officials and, where prohibited under a Member's national laws, bribery in the private sector.

The Bribery Recommendation is monitored by the Working Party on Export Credits and Credit Guarantees (ECG)

While an OECD Recommendation is not legally binding, it expresses the common position or will of the whole OECD membership and therefore may entail important political commitment for Member governments.