The Country Risk Classifications are established by the Country Risk Experts’ Group (CRE Group), an independent technical sub-body of the Participants to the Arrangement.
This Group is made up of CREs from the Export Credit Agencies (ECAs) of the Participants.
The procedures and customs of the CRE Group have been designed to ensure that discussions remain purely technical and are not influenced by any non-risk related (including political) considerations.
The CRE group meets several times a year to update the list of country risk classifications. These meetings guarantee that each country is reviewed at least once a year and whenever a fundamental change is observed.
The list of Country Risk Classifications is publicly available and published on the OECD website after each meeting; however, the exchanges and deliberations at these meetings are strictly confidential.
The OECD has an administrative role only and is not involved in the classification process.