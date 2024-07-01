Skip to main content
Participants' Country risk classification

The Participants’ country risk classifications are a fundamental building block of the Arrangement rules on minimum premium rates for credit risk. They are meant to reflect the risk that a country will not be able to repay its external debt. The Participants neither endorse nor encourage their use for any other purpose. 

