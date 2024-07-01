Greening countries, regions and cities

The OECD Environmental Performance Reviews provide an independent, evidence-based assessment of countries’ progress towards their environmental objectives. Covering OECD members and selected non-member countries, they document good practices and provide practical recommendations to support countries in their efforts to strengthen policies that contribute to environmental goals and sustainable growth.

The OECD review team analyses the environmental performance of a given country over time. It draws on a broad range of expertise and cross-country economic and environmental data using key analytical questions.

Environmental Performance Reviews of Chile, the Slovak Republic and Egypt were published in 2024. Reviews of Japan and Sweden are planned for release in 2025.