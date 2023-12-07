Through the Regional and National Policy Dialogues on water, the OECD is supporting governments in their efforts to reform policies that influence the availability, use and management of water. National Policy Dialogues are a structured process for stakeholder engagement supported by robust and tailored analytical work and lessons learnt from international experience. The dialogues have been undertaken in a range of countries, focusing on various elements of water policy reform, including financing and pricing, governance, water allocation, water security and private sector participation. Policy dialogues are demand-driven with all events, analyses and recommendations tailored to meet specific national and regional priorities. Some Dialogues stem from bilateral discussions between interested governments and the OECD, while others are designed within the context of regional partnerships.