Through the Regional and National Policy Dialogues on water, the OECD is supporting governments in their efforts to reform policies that influence the availability, use and management of water. National Policy Dialogues are a structured process for stakeholder engagement supported by robust and tailored analytical work and lessons learnt from international experience. The dialogues have been undertaken in a range of countries, focusing on various elements of water policy reform, including financing and pricing, governance, water allocation, water security and private sector participation. Policy dialogues are demand-driven with all events, analyses and recommendations tailored to meet specific national and regional priorities. Some Dialogues stem from bilateral discussions between interested governments and the OECD, while others are designed within the context of regional partnerships.
Regional and National Policy Dialogues on water
The OECD works with selected regions and countries to facilitate the reform of water policies through a series of Regional and National Policy Dialogues.
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
What we do
The European Union
-
7 December 2023
-
21 March 2023
-
22 September 2022
-
22 September 2022
-
27 May 2020
-
17 March 2014
Asia
-
20 June 2023
-
4 July 2022
-
22 November 2018
-
22 September 2017
America and the Caribbean
-
13 January 2022
-
Report27 November 2017
-
2 September 2015
-
8 January 2013
Water policy dialogues in Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia
The GREEN Action Task Force water programme supports policy reforms in Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asian countries (EECCA) and implements projects in the region to develop practical reform proposals to strengthen water management.
Further reading
Contact us
For more information, please contact Sophie Trémolet (Team Leader) and Marijn Korndewal (Policy Analyst) from the Water team of the OECD Environment Directorate.