Water policy reforms in Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia

Water is essential for human life and a healthy environment while playing a key role in economic growth and sustainable development. The GREEN Action Task Force water programme supports policy reforms in Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asian countries (EECCA) and implements projects in the region to develop practical reform proposals to strengthen water management.

Focus

