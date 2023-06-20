Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Water Financing and Disaster Risk Reduction in Indonesia

Highlights of a National Dialogue on Water
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3205b20a-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Studies on Water
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), Water Financing and Disaster Risk Reduction in Indonesia: Highlights of a National Dialogue on Water, OECD Studies on Water, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3205b20a-en.
Go to top