Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Managing and Financing Water for Growth in Thailand

Highlights of a National Dialogue on Water
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/839a4f70-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Studies on Water
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), Managing and Financing Water for Growth in Thailand: Highlights of a National Dialogue on Water, OECD Studies on Water, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/839a4f70-en.
Go to top