Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Reform of Water Supply and Wastewater Treatment in Lithuania

Practical Options to Foster Consolidation of Utilities
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f966a980-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Studies on Water
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), Reform of Water Supply and Wastewater Treatment in Lithuania: Practical Options to Foster Consolidation of Utilities, OECD Studies on Water, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f966a980-en.
Go to top