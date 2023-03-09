Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Health inequality and universal health coverage

Access to high-quality care for the whole population, irrespective of their socio-economic circumstances, is a fundamental principle underpinning all health systems across OECD countries. Still, large inequalities in health status and life expectancy persist. These should be urgently addressed to ensure people have access to the care they need to live happy and productive lives.

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top