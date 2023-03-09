Health inequality and universal health coverage

Most OECD countries have achieved universal or near-universal coverage for a core set of health services, which usually include consultations with doctors, tests and examinations, and hospital care.

Population coverage for core services remained below 95% in six OECD countries in 2021, and below 90% in Mexico and the United States. Mexico has expanded coverage since 2004, when it was around 50%, but coverage has fallen in recent years. In the United States, the share of uninsured people decreased following the Affordable Care Act, from about 13% in 2013 to 9% in 2015, with a more gradual reduction in uninsured people since then.