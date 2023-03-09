The goal of universal health coverage is to provide access to quality health services for everyone, regardless of their economic or social status. The OECD monitors and evaluates key aspects of universal health coverage, and assesses the future sustainability of universal health systems. OECD country experiences can also offer valuable lessons for other countries seeking to attain universal health coverage. While many countries already offer all their citizens affordable access to a comprehensive package of health services, they face challenges in sustaining these systems, especially in the current economic climate.
Health inequality and universal health coverage
Access to high-quality care for the whole population, irrespective of their socio-economic circumstances, is a fundamental principle underpinning all health systems across OECD countries. Still, large inequalities in health status and life expectancy persist. These should be urgently addressed to ensure people have access to the care they need to live happy and productive lives.