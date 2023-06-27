Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Primary healthcare

Primary healthcare can save lives and money while also promoting equal access to medical treatment. To achieve this, primary healthcare providers should be the primary source of care for patients, be able to address the majority of their needs, know their medical history, and help to co-ordinate care with other health services as needed.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top