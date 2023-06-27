During the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, much focus was placed on scaling up hospital capacities. However, the pandemic has also deeply affected the health of many people who live with underlying health conditions. People living with chronic conditions are not only highly vulnerable to complications and to dying from COVID‑19, but they are also suffering from disruptions to their regular care routines.

Primary healthcare efforts that focus on prevention need to be reinforced in order to improve early detection and long-term management of chronic conditions, therefore enabling people to feel more in control of their health. By doing this, societies and health systems can be better prepared for future health shocks when they arise.