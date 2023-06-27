Skip to main content
Value-based payment models in primary care: An assessment of the Menzis Shared Savings programme in the Netherlands

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0810f2ba-en
Authors
Luca Lindner, Arthur Hayen
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Lindner, L. and A. Hayen (2023), “Value-based payment models in primary care: An assessment of the Menzis Shared Savings programme in the Netherlands”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 158, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0810f2ba-en.
