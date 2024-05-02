China (People's Republic of)

China has been an OECD Key Partner since 2007, alongside Brazil, India, Indonesia and South Africa.

Since embarking on a programme of dialogue and co-operation with China in 1995, the OECD has contributed to policy reform in China through the sharing of policy experience. The OECD co-operates with China above all in the context of the G20, whose rotating presidency passed to China in 2016. A programme of enhanced engagement followed the OECD Council resolution in 2007 to strengthen co-operation between the OECD and five countries defined as Key Partners, and China participates in a range of OECD activities.

