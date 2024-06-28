Space economy

In the past decade and a half, we have witnessed an extraordinary surge in the use of space, cutting across both public and private sectors. This period has been marked by the significant deployment of new satellite constellations for purposes such as navigation, earth observation, and telecommunications. By the end of 2022, the number of operational satellites in orbit around earth had soared to approximately 6700, double that recorded in 2020.

In OECD countries, these space-based systems play a pivotal role. They support more than half of the critical infrastructures and services in sectors such as transportation, energy, food supply and law enforcement. These systems are also vital in addressing global challenges. For instance, space-based observations provide more than half of the key climate variables used in monitoring climate change, such as sea surface temperatures, ocean colour, land cover and ice caps. In developing countries, space technology is instrumental in monitoring the environment, forests and food production, and contributes to disaster prevention and emergency response. It also plays a vital role in providing communication services via satellite TV and radio.