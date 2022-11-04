For decades, governments have relied on space systems for intelligence gathering and satellite connectivity in remote areas, but today’s situation marks a distinct break with the past. Extended coverage, advances in digital technologies and, importantly, free and/or commercial availability of space products allow many new uses by both government and non-government actors. This brings important benefits for users and citizens, but also leads to new challenges in terms of data management, infrastructure and supply chain resilience, and international co-operation. This paper uses illustrations from the war in Ukraine to highlight recent developments in the sector, placing them in a broader context of digitalisation and government space investments. It discusses the growing importance of space technologies for society and provides policy options and resources from other strains of OECD work.
A new landscape for space applications
Illustrations from Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine
Policy paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Policy paper4 December 2023
-
Policy paper30 November 2023
-
Policy paper24 November 2023
-
20 November 2023
-
Policy paper9 October 2023
Related publications
-
1 July 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
22 May 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
14 March 2024