Space economy investment trends

Over the last decade, the space economy has seen significant shifts, welcoming new entrants and types of capital. Annual launch activity has increased, in large part thanks to the influx of private investment. This raises questions about the future development of the sector. Drawing on OECD insights within science, technology, and innovation, this policy paper examines public and private investment trends in the space economy and discusses how public policy decisions and instruments can contribute to attracting more and higher-quality private investment.