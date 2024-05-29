Despite considerable progress, we need bolder action and deeper global co‑operation to achieve net-zero emissions and limit climate change, which interconnects with biodiversity loss and pollution to form a triple planetary crisis. Addressing policy gaps and taking a systems-wide approach can also help countries to seize the economic opportunities offered by the net-zero transition. The OECD works to support governments and international bodies, including by providing rigorous data, analysis and policy recommendations, to raise ambition and improve outcomes on climate mitigation, adaptation, resilience and financing.