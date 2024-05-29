Climate change
Despite considerable progress, we need bolder action and deeper global co‑operation to achieve net-zero emissions and limit climate change, which interconnects with biodiversity loss and pollution to form a triple planetary crisis. Addressing policy gaps and taking a systems-wide approach can also help countries to seize the economic opportunities offered by the net-zero transition. The OECD works to support governments and international bodies, including by providing rigorous data, analysis and policy recommendations, to raise ambition and improve outcomes on climate mitigation, adaptation, resilience and financing.
Policy issues
-
Progress towards net-zero emissions must go hand in hand with efforts to build the resilience of people, economies and ecosystems to the mounting impacts of climate change.Learn more
-
Analysis and insights for driving a rapid transition to net-zero while building resilience to physical climate impacts.Learn more
-
Scaling up climate-aligned finance and investment is critical to accelerating global emissions reductions, building climate resilience, and keeping the 1.5°C temperature goal within reach. In line with the Paris Agreement’s commitment (in Article 2.1(c)) to make finance flows consistent with a pathway towards low emissions and climate-resilient development, the OECD is supporting efforts to shift the financial system to achieve climate goals.Learn more
-
Climate change is a global threat with increasingly evident impacts across the world. Countries face distinct challenges and will pursue various approaches to addressing the climate challenge as well as distinct strategies to limit global warming to 1.5°C.Learn more
-
The development and deployment of new green technologies is key to mitigate and adapt to climate change, reduce negative impacts of economic activity on nature and reduce pollution.Learn more
Programmes of work
-
The Inclusive Forum on Carbon Mitigation Approaches (IFCMA) is the OECD’s flagship initiative designed to help optimise the global impact of emissions reduction efforts around the world through better data and information sharing, evidence-based mutual learning and inclusive multilateral dialogueLearn more
-
Harnessing the multidisciplinary reach of the OECD to support governments in driving the swift transformational change needed to tackle climate change.Learn more
-
The Climate Change Expert Group (CCXG) works to enhance understanding of specific topics relevant to the UN climate change negotiations and for implementing the Paris Agreement. Established in 1993, CCXG activities are jointly supported by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the International Energy Agency (IEA).Learn more
-
Supporting country progress towards net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and a more resilient economy by 2050.Learn more
-
Strengthening domestic enabling conditions to attract finance and investments in renewables, energy efficiency and decarbonisation of industry (clean energy) in emerging economies.Learn more
-
The Carbon Market Platform (CMP), launched in 2015 under Germany's G7 presidency, brings together a diverse group of countries and organisations with the aim of strengthening international co-operation on developing effective, sustainable and ambitious carbon pricing approaches.Learn more
