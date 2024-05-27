Skip to main content
The New Collective Quantified Goal on climate finance

Options for reflecting the role of different sources, actors, and qualitative considerations
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/7b28309b-en
Chiara Falduto, Jolien Noels, Raphaël Jachnik
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Falduto, C., J. Noels and R. Jachnik (2024), “The New Collective Quantified Goal on climate finance: Options for reflecting the role of different sources, actors, and qualitative considerations”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2024/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7b28309b-en.
