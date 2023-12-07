The scale of Uzbekistan’s green transition requires a marked increase in private financing to fill the existing spending gap. The outsized role of the state in Uzbekistan’s economy and its underdeveloped domestic capital market act as significant constraints and call for a diversification of sources to finance the green transition. Since 2021, Uzbekistan has made green bonds a central part of its strategy to fill the financing gap and mobilise new sources of capital for its domestic green infrastructure projects. This publication explores the current market and institutional set-up in Uzbekistan, the reforms that have led to recent issuances of both sovereign and corporate thematic bonds, and the remaining barriers to further uptake of the instrument. The report also provides policy recommendations related to the market's institutional set up, Uzbekistan's regulatory framework for debt capital markets and emerging opportunities for further green bond use aimed at key stakeholders, including policy makers and market participants.
Financing Uzbekistan’s Green Transition
Capital Market Development and Opportunities for Green Bond Issuance
Report
Green Finance and Investment
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
10 June 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
16 November 2023
-
16 November 2023
-
26 September 2023
-
24 October 2022
-
3 October 2022
-
22 March 2022
Related publications
-
18 June 2024
-
16 May 2024
-
14 March 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
4 December 2023
-
17 May 2023
-
4 October 2022
-
3 October 2022