Korea’s grant support for technical and vocational training programmes in Uzbekistan

KOICA’s country portfolio evaluation of 16 projects in Uzbekistan cites the high potential and impact of investments in human capital. This is in line with KOICA’s objective to develop a high-quality industrial workforce through its grant support for five vocational training centres (VTCs) for the unemployed population in Tashkent, Samarkand, Shahrisabz and Fergana plus a centre that is currently being established in the city of Urgench.

KOICA worked with partners to establish and advance VTCs, develop curricula for technical training, nurture vocational trainers and introduce a state-certified test system. In doing so, Korea works to address vulnerable populations and inequality outside of the capital and main cities.

Some highlights of KOICA’s TVET investments include: