The term “food systems” refers to all the elements and activities related to producing and consuming food, and their effects, including economic, health, and environmental outcomes.

Food systems fulfil many important functions, but at their core are three essential tasks: ensuring food security and nutrition for a growing population, supporting the livelihoods of millions of people working in the food supply chain, and doing so in an environmentally sustainable way. Food systems around the world face the “triple challenge” of simultaneously meeting these objectives. Moreover, across these three dimensions food systems should also become more resilient.

Unfortunately, food systems are far from meeting the triple challenge. Many people do not have regular access to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food, while an even greater number are overweight or obese. Structural change is putting pressure on the livelihoods of people working along the food supply chain. The environmental damage from food production is also considerable: for example, food systems account for an estimated one-third of greenhouse gas emissions.