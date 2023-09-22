Skip to main content
Towards resilient food systems

Implications of supply chain disruptions and policy responses
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f7998e46-en
Authors
Koen Deconinck, Ben Henderson, Daniel Gregg, Daniel Hill
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Cite this content as:

Deconinck, K. et al. (2023), “Towards resilient food systems: Implications of supply chain disruptions and policy responses”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 205, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f7998e46-en.
