Reorienting budgetary support to agriculture for climate change mitigation

A modelling analysis
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/28248b95-en
Authors
Hugo Valin, Ben Henderson, Jussi Lankoski
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Cite this content as:

Valin, H., B. Henderson and J. Lankoski (2023), “Reorienting budgetary support to agriculture for climate change mitigation: A modelling analysis”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 206, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/28248b95-en.
