METRO trade model

The OECD’s trade model, METRO, is a multi-sector, multi-region computable general equilibrium (CGE) model of the world economy that uses data to explore the economic impact of changes in policy, technology, and other factors. METRO tracks the myriad ways economies are connected, how production and trade are linked through global value chains (GVCs), and how resources are best allocated across all economic activities.

