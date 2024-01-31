Chronic diseases

People living with chronic conditions often face daily challenges, including pain, psychological effects, difficulty with social interactions and physical capabilities, and they require regular care for the management of their conditions. Ideally, primary care is well placed to provide such support by offering preventive measures, managing chronic ailments and orchestrating comprehensive care. But improving the outcomes and the quality of care will only be possible by incorporating the perspectives of patients in policymaking.

While data is mostly lacking in this area, the International Survey of People Living with Chronic Conditions (PaRIS) aims to fill this critical gap.