Patient-Reported Indicator Surveys (PaRIS)

PaRIS is the OECD’s Patient-Reported Indicator Surveys initiative where countries work together on developing, standardising and implementing a new generation of indicators that measure the outcomes and experiences of healthcare that matter most to people. The PaRIS survey aims to fill a critical gap in primary healthcare, by asking about aspects like access to healthcare and waiting times, as well as quality of life, pain, physical functioning & psychological well-being. 

