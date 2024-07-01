For far too long, we have lacked meaningful insights into people’s experiences and outcomes of healthcare. Despite a wealth of global healthcare data, indicators of health system performance have historically focused on inputs and process, rather than on the impact of healthcare on people’s lives and well-being.

The Patient-Reported Indicator Surveys (PaRIS) is a first of its kind international survey. It provides a unique set of indicators that unveil how people of 45 years and older who live with chronic conditions experience healthcare and how this impacts their lives. PaRIS sheds new light on how primary care models deliver for people, regardless of gender, level of income or education.

The PaRIS data collection is in progress in 19 countries. The final dataset will contain more than 100,000 patients receiving care in over 1,500 primary care practices.