- Engaging primary care professionals in OECD’s international PaRIS survey: a documentary analysis, Health Research Policy and Systems (July 2024)
- PaRIS Field Trial Report: Technical report on the international PaRIS survey of people living with chronic conditions (June 2024)
- Data analysis plan of the OECD PaRIS survey: leveraging a multi-level approach to analyse data collected from people living with chronic conditions and their primary care practices in 20 countries (June 2024)
- International cross-cultural development and field testing of the primary care practice questionnaire for the PaRIS survey (PaRIS-PCPQ)International cross-cultural development and field testing of the primary care practice questionnaire for the PaRIS survey (PaRIS-PCPQ), BMC Primary Care (May 2024)
- All hands on deck: Co-developing the first international survey of people living with chronic conditions - Stakeholder engagement in the design, development, and field trial implementation of the PaRIS survey, OECD Health Working Paper No. 149 (January 2023)
- Assessing the outcomes and experiences of care from the perspective of people living with chronic conditions, to support countries in developing people-centred policies and practices: study protocol of the International Survey of People Living with Chronic Conditions (PaRIS survey), BMJ Open (September 2022)
Patient Reported Indicator Surveys documents
Technical documents
Articles
- Lessons from early implementation of the OECD’s Patient-Reported Indicator Surveys (PaRIS) in primary care: making the case for co-development and adaptation to national contexts, IJQHC Communications (May 2023)
- OECD’s PaRIS will shed light on family doctors’ contribution to PC, WONCA Global Family Doctor (July 2022)
- Shared Journey Towards People-Centred Health Systems, HealthManagement (Volume 20 - Issue 9 (November 2020)
- Patient-reported Indicator Survey (PaRIS): Aligning Practice and Policy for Better Health Outcomes, World Medical Journal (vol. 64, Nr. 3, September 2018)
- Harnessing the voice of the patient from the ward to the boardroom, World Hospitals and Health Services (Volume 54, Number 3, 2018)
- Putting People at the Centre of Health Care, by Angel Gurría and Michael Porter, The Huffington Post (January 2017)
Country-specific publications
- Encuesta Internacional de Indicadores de Salud Referidos por los Pacientes: el protocolo del Estudio PaRIS en España (International Patient-Reported Indicators Surveys: The PaRIS study protocol in Spain), Rev Esp Salud Pública (2023)
- Patient Reported Indicator Surveys (PaRIS): Methodological Considerations of a Field Trial in Slovenia, Slovenian Journal of Public Health (2023)
Further reading on condition-specific PROMs and PREMs
- How subjective well-being, patient-reported clinical improvement (PROMs) and experience of care (PREMs) relate in an acute psychiatric care setting?, European Psychiatry, 66(1), E26. doi:10.1192/j.eurpsy.2023.12. Published online by Cambridge University Press (February 2023)
- Patient-Reported Outcomes and Experiences Assessment in Women with Breast Cancer: Portuguese Case Study, Int. J. Environ. Res. Publice Halth (February 2023)
- Measuring health outcomes and experiences from a patient’s perspective, e-book (December 2022)
- International assessment of the use and results of patient-reported outcome measures for hip and knee replacement surgery, OECD Health Working Paper No. 148 (September 2022)
- How do Patient-reported Outcome Scores in International Hip and Knee Arthroplasty Registries Compare?, Clin Orthop Relat Res. (October 2022)
- Establishing standards for assessing patient-reported outcomes and experiences of mental health care in OECD countries - Technical report of the PaRIS mental health working group pilot data collection, OECD Health Working Paper No. 135 (February 2022)
- Patient-reported indicators in mental health care: towards international standards among members of the OECD, International Journal for Quality in Health Care (March 2021)
- Measuring patient voice matters: setting the scene for patient-reported indicators, International Journal for Quality in Health Care (March 2021)
- Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) for Hip and Knee Replacement Surgery (November 2019)
- Measuring what matters, Health at a Glance (November 2019)